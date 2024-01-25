Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 0.8% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $11,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 22,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 78.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 17,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 7,828 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $177.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,575. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.94 and a twelve month high of $182.37. The firm has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.74.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

