NFT 24-Hour Volume Reaches $9.00 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 25th. NFT has a market capitalization of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT token can now be purchased for about $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, NFT has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005138 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00017629 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00022981 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,658.16 or 0.99965071 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00011252 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.48 or 0.00192787 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About NFT

NFT is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

