Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 35000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Nexus Gold Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a market cap of C$628,050.00, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,120.33.
About Nexus Gold
Nexus Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, manganese, bauxite, copper, nickel, lead, zinc, and limestone/marble deposits. Its flagship property is the Bouboulou project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa.
