New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NYCB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded New York Community Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.35.

NYCB stock opened at $10.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 2.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average is $10.91. New York Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 37.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $108,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,416 shares in the company, valued at $692,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,593,000 after purchasing an additional 63,418 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 95.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 71,460 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 122.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 20,121 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

