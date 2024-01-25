Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) PT Raised to $153.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $134.00 to $153.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.20% from the stock’s previous close.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.69.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NBIX

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $140.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.84. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $89.04 and a twelve month high of $141.65. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 75.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.33.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $498.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $1,398,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,882 shares in the company, valued at $5,018,456.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 11,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $1,451,954.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,741 shares in the company, valued at $6,802,389.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $1,398,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,882 shares in the company, valued at $5,018,456.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 265,184 shares of company stock worth $34,277,341 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $1,604,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.8% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $1,282,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 12.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.