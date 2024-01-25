NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Shares Gap Up to $21.68

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.68, but opened at $24.22. NetScout Systems shares last traded at $22.40, with a volume of 91,541 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $60,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,306,264.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $60,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,306,264.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $105,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,007.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 172.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NetScout Systems by 157.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

