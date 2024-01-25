Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Netflix updated its Q1 guidance to $4.49 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to 4.490-4.490 EPS.

NFLX stock opened at $544.87 on Thursday. Netflix has a 1-year low of $285.33 and a 1-year high of $562.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $238.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $478.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $437.74.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total value of $12,232,318.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $3,615,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,305 shares of company stock worth $72,394,458 in the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Netflix from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.48.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

