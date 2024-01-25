Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV) Short Interest Up 75,600.0% in January

Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,700 shares, a growth of 75,600.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,892,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Net Savings Link Price Performance

NSAV stock remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 11,051,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,138,980. Net Savings Link has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.

About Net Savings Link

Net Savings Link, Inc operates as a cryptocurrency, blockchain, and digital asset technology company. It holds interests in Cryptocurrency Trading Platform based on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and offers a range of trading services, such as portfolio management and price search function. This platform supports various cryptocurrency exchanges.

