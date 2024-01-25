Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Neonode Stock Performance
NASDAQ NEON opened at $1.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.02. Neonode has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $10.92.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 23.13% and a negative net margin of 100.53%.
Institutional Trading of Neonode
About Neonode
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Neonode
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Why Apple’s about to smash through $200 and continue
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Will leverage and pricing power drive Netflix to a record high?
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- Is it a logical time to buy Logitech?
Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.