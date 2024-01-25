Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Neonode Stock Performance

NASDAQ NEON opened at $1.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.02. Neonode has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $10.92.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 23.13% and a negative net margin of 100.53%.

Institutional Trading of Neonode

About Neonode

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Neonode by 1,297.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Neonode during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Neonode during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Neonode by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 15,553 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Neonode by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. 4.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

Featured Stories

