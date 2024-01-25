nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,921 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in nCino were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of nCino by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in nCino by 2.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in nCino by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in nCino by 2.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in nCino by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NCNO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on nCino from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on nCino from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on nCino from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Stephens lowered nCino from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.60.

Insider Transactions at nCino

In related news, Director Steven A. Collins sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $131,572.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,200.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthew Royce Hansen sold 5,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $206,098.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,918,010.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Collins sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $131,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,876 shares of company stock worth $508,124. Corporate insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

nCino Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $32.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. nCino, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.58 and a 1 year high of $35.83.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. nCino had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $121.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

