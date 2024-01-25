NBC Securities Inc. Purchases New Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $48.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.61. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $1.3568 dividend. This represents a $16.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 33.49%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

