NBC Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,886 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,592,000. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 130,043 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $13,474,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $228,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $274,000. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP opened at $109.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.78 and a 200 day moving average of $116.39. The company has a market capitalization of $130.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $127.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 25.36%.

COP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Johnson Rice lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.68.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

