NBC Securities Inc. Invests $1.24 Million in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,684 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 60.2% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 42.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $249.73 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $183.59 and a 52-week high of $285.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $62.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $256.51 and a 200-day moving average of $256.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Susquehanna upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stephens cut their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Melius upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.93.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

