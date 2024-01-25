Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT) Short Interest Up 1,651.1% in January

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, an increase of 1,651.1% from the December 31st total of 159,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 23.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Nauticus Robotics Stock Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ:KITT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,904,381. Nauticus Robotics has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $4.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Nauticus Robotics had a negative return on equity of 2,774.34% and a negative net margin of 175.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KITT. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Nauticus Robotics by 109.8% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 241,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 126,460 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nauticus Robotics during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nauticus Robotics by 425.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 44,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nauticus Robotics by 34.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 42,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nauticus Robotics in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Nauticus Robotics, Inc develops and provides ocean robots, software, and services to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; and Argonaut, a derivative product of the Aquanaut that is used for non-industrial and government applications.

