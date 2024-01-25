Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT) Short Interest Up 1,651.1% in January

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, an increase of 1,651.1% from the December 31st total of 159,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 23.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Nauticus Robotics Stock Down 4.4 %
NASDAQ:KITT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,904,381. Nauticus Robotics has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $4.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.
Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Nauticus Robotics had a negative return on equity of 2,774.34% and a negative net margin of 175.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 million.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nauticus Robotics
Nauticus Robotics Company Profile
Nauticus Robotics, Inc develops and provides ocean robots, software, and services to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; and Argonaut, a derivative product of the Aquanaut that is used for non-industrial and government applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nauticus Robotics
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 5 best fintech banks to invest in now
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- What are fintech companies?
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Abbott Laboratories on track for new highs in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Nauticus Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nauticus Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.