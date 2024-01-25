N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Capital One Financial began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.35.

Insider Activity

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,674 shares in the company, valued at $10,204,348.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 227,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,204,348.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,100. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $43.62 on Thursday. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $51.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.93. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 2.21.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

