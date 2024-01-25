N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Invests $63,000 in Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Lightwave Logic in the third quarter valued at $394,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Lightwave Logic in the second quarter valued at $1,811,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Lightwave Logic by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 383,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Lightwave Logic by 1.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 228,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Lightwave Logic in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.11% of the company’s stock.
Lightwave Logic Stock Performance
Shares of LWLG stock opened at $4.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.36. The firm has a market cap of $508.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.28 and a beta of 1.94. Lightwave Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $9.18.
About Lightwave Logic
Lightwave Logic, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the development of photonic devices and non-linear optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in the designing and synthesizing of organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.
