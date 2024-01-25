My Personal CFO LLC Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

My Personal CFO LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN makes up 1.6% of My Personal CFO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. My Personal CFO LLC owned approximately 0.07% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.0% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 652,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,947,000 after buying an additional 12,857 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the second quarter worth about $412,000. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 5.3% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the third quarter worth approximately $262,000.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Price Performance

AMJ stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.14. The company had a trading volume of 69,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,418. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1 year low of $20.71 and a 1 year high of $26.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $274,706.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,741,857.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,103 over the last quarter.

