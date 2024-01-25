My Personal CFO LLC Grows Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

My Personal CFO LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the quarter. My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJAN. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.5% during the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 5,784.4% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 61,893 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 28.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 24,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 191,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 264,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,214,000 after purchasing an additional 42,179 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:PJAN traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,852 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.25 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

