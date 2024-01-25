My DeFi Pet (DPET) Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last Week

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $1.67 million and $284,595.90 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for $0.0412 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002740 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000056 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000545 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00022683 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006032 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000233 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

DPET is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,617,680 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

