M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Holdings Lifted by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTB. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 1,980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $2,182,859.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,604,157.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $110,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,561.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $2,182,859.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,604,157.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,122 shares of company stock worth $10,539,328 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 29th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.44.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $143.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $161.99. The company has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.95%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

