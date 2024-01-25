Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 1,933.3% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Mowi ASA Stock Performance
Shares of Mowi ASA stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,130. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.37. Mowi ASA has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.79.
Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Mowi ASA had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mowi ASA will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mowi ASA Cuts Dividend
About Mowi ASA
Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. The company is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. It offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.
