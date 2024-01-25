Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCCGet Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a decline of 58.8% from the December 31st total of 93,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 78,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Monroe Capital Price Performance

Shares of MRCC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.30. 31,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,475. The company has a market cap of $158.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 1.14. Monroe Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $8.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average is $7.44.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCCGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Monroe Capital had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $15.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monroe Capital will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monroe Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.70%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 625.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Monroe Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monroe Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRCC. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Monroe Capital by 0.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 881,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Monroe Capital by 8.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 21,162 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Monroe Capital by 8.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 214,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 16,850 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Monroe Capital by 29.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 43,550 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Monroe Capital by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 154,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares during the period. 18.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

