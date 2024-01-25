MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $440.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MDB. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on MongoDB from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, November 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $440.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $470.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $430.41.

MDB stock opened at $410.11 on Monday. MongoDB has a one year low of $179.52 and a one year high of $442.84. The firm has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of -155.34 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $402.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.45. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $432.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 528,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,136,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $499,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,170,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 528,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,136,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 149,277 shares of company stock valued at $57,223,711. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.2% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.2% in the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.9% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.4% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

