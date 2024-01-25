MONECO Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT)

MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 15,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSJT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 110,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 61,937 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 431.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 89,371 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.04 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.29 and a 52 week high of $21.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.36.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1065 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

