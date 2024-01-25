MONECO Advisors LLC Sells 465 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

MONECO Advisors LLC decreased its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,299 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1,738.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of DVN opened at $42.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $40.51 and a 52-week high of $66.96. The company has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.20.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 13.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Devon Energy

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.