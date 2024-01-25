MONECO Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,961 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 183.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCT opened at $18.33 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $18.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.89.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.0623 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.