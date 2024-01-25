MONECO Advisors LLC Has $504,000 Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMD. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.42.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 3.1 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $183.74 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.03 and a twelve month high of $183.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,485.87, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.70.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

