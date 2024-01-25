MONECO Advisors LLC Buys 1,158 Shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,142,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,925,000 after acquiring an additional 534,557 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,124,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,784,000 after acquiring an additional 177,721 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 546,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 136.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 290,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,601,000 after purchasing an additional 167,818 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 285,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,219,000 after purchasing an additional 97,477 shares during the period.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA QGRO opened at $79.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.74 million, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.08. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.48 and a fifty-two week high of $79.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.64.

About American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

