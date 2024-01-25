Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, January 29th

Shares of Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Free Report) are set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, January 29th. The 10-11 reverse split was announced on Monday, January 29th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, January 29th.

Mondi Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MONDY opened at $36.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Mondi has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $40.25.

Mondi Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $3.4546 per share. This is a boost from Mondi’s previous dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th.

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Personal Care Components, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty kraft and sack kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

