Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP decreased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 98,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after acquiring an additional 12,934 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 31.9% in the third quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 11.6% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,359,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,720,000 after buying an additional 63,973 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.48. The stock had a trading volume of 916,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,106,616. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.98 and its 200-day moving average is $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 50.75%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

