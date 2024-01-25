Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1,553.8% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $74.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.60. The firm has a market cap of $100.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.75%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

