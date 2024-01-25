Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,359,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,973 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises 3.8% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned about 0.17% of Mondelez International worth $163,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 137,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,515,000 after acquiring an additional 14,276 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 164,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $886,000. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 46,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.38.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,612,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,394,296. The stock has a market cap of $100.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.75%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

