Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MOH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 496.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,814,000. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MOH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $374.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total value of $369,638.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,290,702.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total value of $369,638.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,290,702.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total transaction of $119,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,052,706. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:MOH opened at $366.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.49. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $256.19 and a fifty-two week high of $391.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $367.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.10.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $0.18. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.82 EPS for the current year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

