Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Issues Earnings Results

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mobileye Global Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of MBLY stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.18. 9,713,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,556,078. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.02. Mobileye Global has a 52 week low of $27.29 and a 52 week high of $48.11. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of -345.21, a PEG ratio of 79.95 and a beta of -0.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mobileye Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mobileye Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mobileye Global

In related news, Director Claire C. Mccaskill bought 27,819 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,093.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,087.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,414,914.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire C. Mccaskill acquired 27,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,093.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mobileye Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBLY. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the first quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Mobileye Global by 293.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global in the third quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

