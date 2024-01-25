Mizuho Increases ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $820.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Mizuho from $750.00 to $820.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NOW. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $691.22.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW stock traded down $5.22 on Thursday, hitting $758.20. 2,486,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,688. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $405.37 and a 52 week high of $783.88. The firm has a market cap of $155.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.10, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $699.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $617.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total value of $500,479.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,475.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,938. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total value of $500,479.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,475.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,997 shares of company stock worth $6,496,675. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 16.3% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ServiceNow

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.