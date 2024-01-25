Mitchell Capital Management Co. Grows Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,252 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.7% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 545.5% during the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Visa by 227.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,456,790.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,707 shares of company stock valued at $32,183,621. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on V

Visa Price Performance

V opened at $271.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.76 and a 1 year high of $272.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.