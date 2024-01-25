Mitchell Capital Management Co. Grows Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,252 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.7% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 545.5% during the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Visa by 227.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,456,790.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,707 shares of company stock valued at $32,183,621. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Visa Price Performance
V opened at $271.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.76 and a 1 year high of $272.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
