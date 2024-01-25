Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at Laurentian

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Laurentian from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.50 to C$18.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.25 to C$19.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$19.22.

Get Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MI.UN

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Price Performance

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Company Profile

TSE:MI.UN opened at C$16.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.91. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 12-month low of C$12.81 and a 12-month high of C$17.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$654.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.13.

(Get Free Report)

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.