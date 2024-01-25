MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $470.19, but opened at $450.00. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $446.07, with a volume of 411,253 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.19, for a total value of $5,071,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,293.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.19, for a total value of $5,071,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,293.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.88, for a total value of $250,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 453 shares of the company's stock, valued at $226,898.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,700 shares of company stock worth $32,279,232 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.79% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.75.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $553.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $443.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 349.60 and a beta of 2.52.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($8.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($9.72). The firm had revenue of $129.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.00 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 17.91%. MicroStrategy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.96) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroStrategy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSTR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 364.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

Featured Stories

