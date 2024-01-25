Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Sets New 12-Month High at $406.00

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $406.00 and last traded at $404.86, with a volume of 2563100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $402.56.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.16.

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $377.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.85.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,006,368 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $754,475,000 after buying an additional 159,439 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp grew its position in Microsoft by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 98,876 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $37,180,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 108,282 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,719,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 97,710 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

