Microsaic Systems (LON:MSYS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.30

Microsaic Systems plc (LON:MSYS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.50 ($0.02), with a volume of 1379 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40 ($0.02).

The company has a quick ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of £2.39 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.05.

Microsaic Systems plc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of miniaturised mass spectrometry (MS) instruments in the United Kingdom, Japan, the United States, Europe, China, South Korea, and internationally. It develops and markets in-field screening solution for real-time monitoring used in various markets, such as water, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, academia, and food and beverage.

