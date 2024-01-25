MGO One Seven LLC Trims Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

MGO One Seven LLC trimmed its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter worth $1,189,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 58.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 755,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,979,000 after acquiring an additional 277,143 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 31.3% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,749,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,874,000 after acquiring an additional 654,792 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter worth $1,015,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 19.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 459,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,370,000 after acquiring an additional 75,257 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $30.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.31. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.63 and a 52-week high of $35.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.46%.

VICI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.15.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

