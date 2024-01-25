MGO One Seven LLC Trims Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

MGO One Seven LLC cut its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth $114,084,000. Dorsal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 43.7% during the second quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,286,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,270,000 after purchasing an additional 999,886 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,323,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,550,000 after buying an additional 624,865 shares during the period. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 40.7% in the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 1,470,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,794,000 after buying an additional 425,700 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $78.16 on Thursday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.36 and a fifty-two week high of $96.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($1.32). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 67.38% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LBRDK shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

