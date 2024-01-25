MGO One Seven LLC Sells 3,514 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

MGO One Seven LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 25.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,514 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

IEFA stock opened at $69.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $102.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.81.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

