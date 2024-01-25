MGO One Seven LLC Sells 1,120 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,325,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,388,000 after buying an additional 156,951 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,489,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,460,000 after buying an additional 248,016 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 6.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,014,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,834,000 after buying an additional 680,073 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,398,000 after buying an additional 2,890,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 15.4% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,859,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,381,000 after buying an additional 916,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,892 shares of company stock worth $5,435,042. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JCI. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.09.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $55.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.66. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.02%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

