MGO One Seven LLC Raises Holdings in U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL)

MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in U-Haul were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UHAL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U-Haul by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of U-Haul by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of U-Haul by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of U-Haul by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U-Haul by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UHAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of U-Haul from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of U-Haul from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

U-Haul Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ UHAL opened at $65.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.10. U-Haul Holding has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $73.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.75.

U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.40). U-Haul had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Research analysts anticipate that U-Haul Holding will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen purchased 132,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.43 per share, with a total value of $6,946,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 192,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,111,807.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

U-Haul Profile

U-Haul Holding Company operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

