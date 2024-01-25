MGO One Seven LLC Purchases 9,765 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 247.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,713 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 9,765 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. grew its position in Micron Technology by 75.7% in the third quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. now owns 1,507,649 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $102,565,000 after acquiring an additional 649,516 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,833,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,311,265,000 after purchasing an additional 484,293 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $2,638,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $6,311,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 22.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,456,455 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $166,927,000 after purchasing an additional 447,560 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $508,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,530,452.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 254,228 shares of company stock worth $20,397,041. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $88.08 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.76 and a 1 year high of $89.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently -7.32%.

MU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.95.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

