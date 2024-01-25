MGO One Seven LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,467 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCR stock opened at $19.32 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $19.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.01.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

