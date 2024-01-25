MGO One Seven LLC Increases Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,790 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,320 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 27.5% in the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 17,491 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.1% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 556,568 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 16,571 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 116.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 25,089 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 13,475 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3,629.0% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,010,116 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,546,000 after purchasing an additional 983,028 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.55.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In related news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F stock opened at $11.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.90.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.