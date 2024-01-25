MGO One Seven LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $63.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.17 and its 200-day moving average is $61.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.80.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

