MGO One Seven LLC Buys Shares of 12,778 Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VPL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 52,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 24,880 shares in the last quarter.

VPL opened at $71.42 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $63.44 and a 12 month high of $72.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.03.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

